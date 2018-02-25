Wins for Galway’s Senior Ladies Football And Camogie Teams At The Weekend

Galway’s Senior Ladies Football and Camogie teams both came away with wins this weekend to put a mark on their own ambitions regarding the league.

The Galway Ladies Senior Football Team are back in contention in the league after beating Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium by 1-14 to 1-6.

After the game, Radio Kerry’s Breda O’Shea spoke to Gerry Murphy

Next up for Galway is Westmeath in Mullingar next Sunday.

The Galway Senior Camogie Team got the better of Wexford by 2-16 to 4-8 in the winner-takes-all battle to claim the second Semi-Final berth from Group 1, after Cork had maintained their perfect record with a 2-11 to 2-9 triumph over Offaly.

Darren Kelly Reports

After the game, Darren spoke to Galway Captain Sarah Dervan

Galway will play Kilkenny in the League Semi-Final