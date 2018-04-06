15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Mornin

Molly in the Mornin

Wind warning for Galway as spot flooding affects county roads

By GBFM News
April 6, 2018

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a wind warning in place for Galway today, with parts of the county flooded after heavy rain overnight.

Some roads in the county, including the N59 between Bushypark and Maam Cross and the R446 between Loughrea and Ballinasloe, have been affected by spot flooding

MET Eireann is now warning that from late morning through this afternoon, there’ll be very strong winds in counties Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry – especially in coastal areas.

The status yellow alert comes into effect at 10 this morning and will remain in place until 6 this evening.

Meanwhile, there are two rainfall warnings in place for 8 other counties – with accumulations of up to 50mm possible in places.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway grandmother scoops €50K TellyBingo prize
April 5, 2018
Galway grandmother scoops €50K TellyBingo prize
April 5, 2018
NUIG researchers discover potential breakthrough in back pain treatment
April 5, 2018
Government defends Taoiseachs role in blocking EU funding for Galway transport projects

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 5, 2018
PRO14 Confirm Final Round Fixtures
April 5, 2018
Connacht Junior Inter Pro Fixtures Announced
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK