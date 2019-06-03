Win with World Ocean Day at Galway Atlantaquarium on The Live Wire

Could it be that there is something fishy about The Live Wire this week? Yes it’s World Oceans Day on Saturday 8th. Catch the wave and join Ronan Lardner from Tuesdayto Friday at 12 and find out how you you could win an Atlantaquarium family pass (2 adults & 2 children).

Galway Atlantaquaria invites you to visit their Aquarium on the 8th of June to celebrate World Oceans Day with a series of fun activities designed to help people learn more about our ocean.

Draw inspiration from the Aquarium, its signage, staff and marine animals to create a series of artistic images and stories to encourage positive action to protect our ocean from plastic pollution. The Aquarium is planning a series of art inspired events in the Aquarium to enable young & older people to understand how important the ocean is to their health and well being.

Join the amazing storyteller Rab Fulton for a wonderful, mesmerising story time, which includes a workshop on story creation and development.

Other events in & outside the Aquarium include; Clean Coasts Beach Clean, Yoga with Sinéad McKiernan from LoveYoga, Molly & Marine friends Art, Susie Quinn Prints-piration Art, Art Workshop, and More.

About

World Oceans Day is held every year on 8th June to raise awareness of the vital importance of our oceans and the role they play in sustaining a healthy planet. A global celebration, it looks to bring people and organisations together across the globe in a series of events highlighting how we can all help protect and conserve the oceans.

To learn more about World Oceans Day see; https://www.worldoceansday.org/

EVENTS list

OUTSIDE AQUARIUM

9:30 until 11:00 Coca-Cola CleanCoasts beach clean, with

Clean Coasts, YOGA with Sinéad McKiernan from LoveYoga and Purse Search Ireland #CitizenScience activity Grattan Beach

INSIDE AQUARIUM

11:00 Rab Fulton Storytelling event Aquarium or Outside (TBC)

12:00 until 3:00 Susie Quinn Marine Themed Art

12:00 until 3:00 Molly and Marine friends activity table

PRE BOOKING, SIGN IN

1:30 until 3:00 (30 minute slots) Rab Fulton Story development Workshop

OUTSIDE AQUARIUM

3:00 Shore Explorers event, Grattan Beach

PRE BOOKING REQUIRED

4:00 Art Workshop BOOK HERE

A donation from World Oceans Day will be made to the RNLI Lifeboats, #SaveLivesatSea #DrawInspiration #ProtectOurOcean #PreventPlasticPollution or more information about the day and events please email; [email protected]