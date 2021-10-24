Win with Voices for Galway Down Syndrome on The A List

On Friday October 1st the launch of Galway Down Syndrome fundraising campaign Lots of Socks took place at McD’S located at Galway Irish Crystal. We are very happy to support Voices for Galway Down Syndrome’s Lots of Socks campaign and this week we have some fantastic prizes to giveaway from a number of local Galway businesses. To find out how you could win one of these fantastic prizes tune into The A List each day 3-5pm.

October was first designated as Down Syndrome Awareness Month in the 1980s and has been recognized every October since. It is a time to celebrate people with Down Syndrome and make others aware of their abilities and accomplishments.

Galway’s Down Syndrome community are looking for your support by wearing little socks pined to your coat or jacket. You can request your pair of little socks by contacting Lots of Socks Galway Facebook page. The socks are colourful, fun and handmade by knitters around Ireland.

You can also support by donating through iDonate – Lots of Socks Galway. Funds raised go to speech and language services provided by Voices for Down Syndrome Galway

This week our prizes include:

Joyces Supermarkets – a €100 gift vouchers – to use in any of the 10 Joyce’s Supermarkets throughout Galway (knocknacarra, Ballybane, Doughiska, Fr Griffin Rd, Athenry, Headford, Oranmore, Tuam, Inverin, Oughterard). joycesupermarket.ie

Noel Maher Hair Co – a €50 gift vouchers – pamper yourself with a new hair do at Noel Maher Briarhill or Oranmore salons.

The Neighbourhood Cafe – a €50 gifts card – to use in their coffee house and eatery in Doughiska…great food and coffee for all occasions (eat in, takeaway, great bakery produce plus home or corporate catering. theneighbourhoodcafe.ie

The Frame Shop -a €50 gift voucher – to spend on custom framing, plus expert advice in choosing the right frame for a prized possession at The Frame Shop and gallery in Liosban Ind Est. theframeshop.ie



Horkan Garden Centre, Oranmore, a €50 gift card – a vast selection of plants, gardening products and accessories awaits you, plus expert gardening advice at Horkans Oranmore horkans.ie

Hickey Fabrics, Galway, 2 x €25 gift vouchers to spend on an array of fabric, wool or crafts in their Corbett Court store on Shop Street. corbettcourtshoppingmall.com/stores/hickeys-fabrics/

Tangles Hair Salon – a €50 gift voucher – untangle and treat your tresses to a makeover at Tangles, Renmore.