Win with Valerie Osborne Advanced Skincare on Galway Talks

This week you could be looking forward to a on line skincare consultation all thanks to the experts at Elysium Day Spa and Laser Clinic. Valerie Osborne Advanced Skincare is located at Elysium Day Spa and Laser Clinic, Unit 9, An Fuaran, Moycullen, Galway. Each day this week Keith will be giving away a €50 Online Skincare Consultation. We also have a fab end of week prize of a Online Skincare Consultation with Valerie Osborne Advanced Skincare and a bespoke hamper of skincare products up to the value of €400. Tune in each day from 9am for your chance to win.

At Elysium Day Spa and Laser Clinic an online consultation provides you with the opportunity to have a detailed professional consultation from the comfort of your own home. Allow their skincare experts to create a be spoke homecare plan to address your specific concerns.

Whether you need advice if starting from scratch, looking to refresh and upgrade your current routine, or if you’re targeting specific skin concerns. The team at Elysium Day Spa and Laser Clinic look forward to guiding you on your journey to healthy, glowing skin at home.

To book an appointment visit www.valerieosborne.com

Telephone 091 556 846

About Elysium Day Spa and Laser Clinic

This week, Galway skincare expert, Valerie Osborne was awarded the’Best Aesthetic Business of the Year 2020 by Australian skincare giant, Ultraceuticals. The awards took place virtually with Ultraceuticals creator and founder, Dr Geoffrey Heber announcing the award at their virtual conference with Irish brand distributors, Renaissance Products.

‘It is an honour to have my work recognised by such an inspirational and renowned industry expert such as Dr Herber, this is particularly special for me as it is the first award I have received personally. Elysium has received multiple awards so this award from Ultraceuticals is of significant importance to me from such a highly regarded industry leader. At a time that we are all being challenged within the business community, it is wonderful to have my work and expertise acknowledged’ said Valerie.

With more than 25 years’ experience in advance aesthetic skincare, Valerie opened her first salon, Elysium Day Spa and Laser Clinic in Moycullen in 2003 offering both luxurious and high performing professional services and while Elysium continues to thrive, Valerie now operates her own Advanced Skincare Clinic out of Elysium specialising in an array of medical grade prescriptive skin treatments and home-care programs. This award is a significant stamp of approval for Valerie’s world class proficiency within the skincare industry and a real coupe for Galway.

Although a native of Listowel, Valerie Osborne has been an integral part of the Galway beauty and aesthetic industry since the beginning of her career with her opinion and expertise being sought regularly both locally and further afield.Using high performing, premium brands with a personalised and bespoke approach, Valerie is known for her attention to detail, her experience and vast knowledge and has created a wonderful skincare community in the Galway region. Committed to ongoing training and exploring cutting edge technologies to ensure the best possible results for her clients when it comes to treating her client’s skincare concerns, Valerie has consistently sought to bring the best treatments and brands to her clients. Ultraceuticals is no exception and welcome addition to the region.

Ultraceuticals is a multi-award-winning Australian cosmeceutical skincare brand that was launched to the Irish market in 2019 by Renaissance Products Ltd. ‘Valerie has always pioneered the Ultraceuticals philosophy in her clinic over the past year and has produced excellent results’ said Dr Heber.

After watching clients battling with parking and being embarrassed walking down a busy city street post facial treatment – Valerie specifically chose Moycullen to provide her clients an accessible, private location with free parking directly outside the clinic. Valerie offers employment to many passionate and highly skilled beauty therapists in the area and continues to grow and supportbusiness growth in the region and as Covid19 as gripped the nation, Valerie has adapted and expanded her business offering to support her clients and customer needs. Having developed a comprehensive virtual skin consultancy business, Valerie has invested significantly in her online skin store that allows customers to shop 24/7 in the comfort and safety of their own homes on www.elysium.ie

