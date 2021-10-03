WIN with UTAH Ballinasloe on The Live Wire

This week our rugged man of radio Ronan on The Live Wire has teamed up Utah Outdoors for a five day adventurous giveaway. We have a host of prizes this week to get you outdoors and exploring what ever the Irish weather throws at you. As they sat at Utah Outdoors in Ballinalsoe -The outdoors is for everyone and Utah Outdoors has you covered. visit utahoutdoors.ie. Join Ronan on The Live Wire from 12 each day for you chance to win.

Now at Utah Outdoors you can get 30 to 50% off RRP’s in men’s, ladies and kids and on top brands such as Regatta, Dare 2 B and Craghoppers.

The team at Utah Outdoors, Marine Point, Ballinasloe believe everyone should be able to experience the great outdoors. Utah Outdoors has pride in the fact it provide affordable high quality outdoor clothing, footwear and accessories. Utah’s huge range of waterproof jackets, fleeces, walking trousers, walking boots and more are perfect for any outdoor adventure and are sure to keep you warm and dry.

The outdoors is for everyone and Utah Outdoors has you covered. visit utahoutdoors.ie.

This week with Ronan on The Live Wire you could win:

Monday – CRAGHOPPERS waterproof trousers with stretch fabric retail price €80.

Tuesday – Ladies Hiking Boots – waterproof & breathable Retail price €90

Wednesday – Craghoppers ladies soft pile fleece – retail price €65.

Thursday – Dare 2 B ladies zip top – retail price €70.

Friday – Mens waterproof jacket – retail price €100.

The outdoors is for everyone and Utah Outdoors has you covered. visit utahoutdoors.ie.