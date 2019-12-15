Win with University Pharmacy on The Live Wire

Have you room for one or two more gifts under your Christmas tree? Join Ronan Lardner this week on The Live Wire and you could win a fabulous beauty hamper compliments of University Late Night Pharmacy, Newcastle Road, Galway.

Courtesy of University Late Night Pharmacy we are offering listeners the chance to win A Beauty Hamper – with a selection of some of your favourite Beauty Products from brands such as Lancome, Clarins, Chanel or Viktor & Rolf.

University Late Night Pharmacy opposite University College Hospital are celebrating 21 years in business and will once again be open on St Stephens Day & New Years Day.

Located opposite the entrance of University College Hospital, University Late Night Pharmacy is well known in Galway. It’s the idea location to pick up some gifts to bring a sparkle to eye of friends and family. There a great selection of his or her gift sets to choose from, along with a wide selection of perfumes and of course a University Pharmacy Gift Voucher. Visit their new cosmetic department now featuring Lancome, Clarins & Chanel.

There something for everyone this Christmas at University Late Night Pharmacy, Newcastle Road, Galway

For more details click HERE

University Late Night Pharmacy OPEN when you need them.