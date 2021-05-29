Win with University Pharmacy on The Live Wire

print

On The Live Wire this week Ronan will be giving away some fabulous hampers courtesy of University Late Night Pharmacy University Late Night Pharmacy opposite University College Hospital is celebrating the launch of their new online shop www.universitypharmacy.ie as well as a same day delivery in Galway City if you order before 2pm.

This week Ronan is offering listeners the chance to win some fantastic hampers each day –

a Belle Brush Hamper, an Alflorex Probiotics hamper, a Revive Active Hamper, a Spotlight Teeth Whitening Hamper and a Beauty Hamper.

Belle Brush Hamper

Alflorex Probiotics Hamper

Revive Active Hamper

Spotlight Teeth Whitening Hamper

Luxury Beauty Hamper

You can find all these brands and more instore and online at universitypharmacy.ie.

Tune in each day for you chance to win!