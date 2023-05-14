Win with Turoe Pet Farm

To celebrate 30 years in business Turoe Pet Farm & Leisure Park are giving away 2 family passes for 2 adults and 2 children on Mollie in the Morning every day this week.

On Friday one of our daily winners will get their prize upgraded to an Annual Membership for Turoe Pet Farm.

A little bit about Turoe Pet Farm

Turoe Pet Farm first opened in 1993 and are celebrating 30 years in business this year. It has grown from strength to strength and is now one of the leading visitor attractions in the West of Ireland. This family-run enterprise is situated in a rural setting near a village called Bullaun, 4km from the town of Loughrea which is off the M6 on the main Galway/Dublin route. It is just 4km from Exit 16 on M6 motorway, signposted for Bullaun on left hand side. Turoe Farm boasts many wonderful facilities.

Over the years Turoe Pet Farm has gained a reputation for offering an excellent ‘value for money’ facility and our staff always provide first class customer service. The Farm offers a unique experience for families, groups and individual outings. Apart from its popularity for school tours Turoe Pet Farm is also an ideal location for Birthday, First Communion and Confirmation Parties as well as ‘Corporate’ Parties etc. We are open all year round (see opening times) and our site is wheelchair friendly. Whatever your needs are, we feel sure that we will be able to accommodate them.



Turoe Pet Farm offers many opportunities for people to enjoy a fun-filled day out. No matter what the weather conditions are, there is always something to do! One can take a leisurely walk around the 14 acre park, whilst feeding and cuddling the animals. The pet farm includes ponies, donkeys, goats and sheep, as well as “Larry the Lama” and “Curley the Alpaca”. Take a walk along the beautiful nature trail whilst enjoying the tranquil setting, fresh country air and the delightful sound of birdsongs. Go indoors to experience the excitement of children of all ages bouncing their way around the their newly refurbished “Inflatable city” – one of Europe’s largest bouncing castles!