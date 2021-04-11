Win with TJ O’Mahony on Mollie in the Morning

print

Spring is definitely in the air and it’s about time to start the Spring Cleaning! This week on Mollie in the Morning we have the perfect solution to get your spring cleaning off with a real blast! TJ O’Mahony your local builders providers and DIY store has given us a super Kärcher K7 compact pressure washer to give away this week.

It’s all about the power – Join Mollie and Ollie each morning this week as they give a power song a bit of power washing!

Our Prize: The Kärcher K7 compact pressure washer is a powerful tool to blast stubborn dirt and is the perfect solution for general cleaning projects around your home and garden (backed by the 3-year Kärcher guarantee). The compact K7 is easy to transport and stores away neatly too. And thanks to the versatile range of attachments, it’s the perfect tool to clean the car or pressure washer the paths… you choose.



About TJ O’Mahony

TJ O’Mahony is your local builders providers and DIY store. Stocking all the leading brands in timber, building materials, plumbing & heating, bathroom products, tools, paint & decor and a wide range of DIY, household and gardening products. Visit us in Galway, at Station Road, Gort & Deerpark Industrial Estate, Oranmore, or online at tjomahony.ie