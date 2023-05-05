Win with The Skeff Late Bar & Kitchen: This Friday 12th brings the launch party of the brand new Pirate Queen inspired cocktail bar “Grace’s” at the Skeff Late Bar and Kitchen on Eyre Square, Galway.

So, fancy yourself as a bit of a mixologist? Do you know your Margaritas from your Martinis Tune in to On The Move with Kayte O’Malley all this week for your chance to win with Grace’s Cocktail Bar at The Skeff. Kayte is looking for listeners to get creative and design a GBFM cocktail specially for the Grace’s launch party on Friday night. You could win an invite for you and your friend to the exclusive party night and have your GBFM cocktail added to the menu for the night. One couple will win a bonus end of week prize of one night Bed & Breakfast with dinner for two at the Skeff as well. Get shaking and stirring and tune in from 3pm all this week for your chance to win.

New Pirate Queen Inspired Grace’s Cocktail Lounge Launches this Friday at the Skeff Late Bar and Kitchen

The spirit of daring and adventure evoked by Ireland’s celebrated Pirate Queen, Grace O’Malley, has inspired the naming of the latest addition to the historic Skeff Late Bar and Kitchen.

The new luxurious cocktail lounge, Grace’s, set in the surrounds of the 17th century landmark building, retains the ambiance and charm of the Skeff whilst bringing a contemporary twist to the historic venue.

This vibrant and bustling Galway hotspot will officially open on Friday, May 12th at 7.30pm.

With plush seating and an extensive wine, whiskey, gin and specialised cocktail menu, Grace’s drinking club offers a cosy and inviting space for socialising in the heart of the city centre.

The traditional features, woodwork and design of the original bar are interwoven throughout the cocktail lounge, allowing it to tie in seamlessly with the existing décor.

Renowned for her seafaring legacy and entrepreneurial drive, the independent might of Grace O’Malley is enshrined in Irish folklore. The 16th century icon broke free of conventional norms, commanding loyalty amongst her peers and ruling the waves along the rugged west coast.

“We were looking for a strong female figurehead when naming our new cocktail lounge,” explains Patrick Guinnane, Group Marketing Manager of the Skeff Late Bar and Kitchen.

“We all felt that Grace O’ Malley, the Pirate Queen, was truly an inspirational woman of strength.”

Crafted by skilled tradesmen, the restoration of the existing countertop, alongside the installation of new panelling and atmospheric lighting has rejuvenated this section of the Skeff Late Bar and Kitchen, transforming it into the ideal location for celebrations of all kinds.

Whether it’s a party, after-work drinks, or simply a chance to catch up with friends, Grace’s drinking club combines elegance, comfort and style.

Whiskey connoisseurs will be drawn to the vast range on offer from Irish distilleries, from the single malt extracted from traditional copper pot stills to the smoky undertones of Peated brands released from the use of peat fires.

For gin enthusiasts, their innovative menu offers a curated selection from across the globe, deliciously paired with their premium tonics. Furthermore, the variety of cocktails are prepared by their expert barmen, who are experienced in the time-honoured artistry of mixing, shaking and stirring.

From the classic Margaritas and Martinis, to the aptly named Eyre Cosmo and of course Pirate Queen, discover the delectable array of cocktails at Grace’s drinking club at the Skeff Late Bar and Kitchen in Eyre Square.

For more information, enquiries, or to reserve the area for private hire, email [email protected]