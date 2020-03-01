Win with the Renovate 360 Home Event on Rise ‘n’ Smile

This week on Rise ‘n’ Smile Ollie is looking at the upcoming St. Anthony’s & St Jarlath’s Credit Union Renovate 360 Home Event at the Galmont Hotel. To get your own renovation project off and running Ollie has a €100 One4All voucher to give away each day this week. Tune in each morning from 6.30am for all the details.
The St. Anthony’s & St Jarlath’s Credit Union Renovate 360 Home Event takes place this Sunday 8th in the Galmont Hotel from 2-4pm.
This is a free event, but you still need to book an admission ticket. Tickets can be booked through Eventbrite – simply search ‘Renovate360 Home Event’ .
Businesses exhibiting on the day are:
- Lally Carpentry & Building
- Galway Carpenters- Construction/Carpentry
- The Door Centre
- Ecowise – Home Insulation
- Niamh O’Donovan – interior design
- Komandor – Wardrobes/storage solutions
- Caldor Solar – renewable energy – solar panels
- Meubles – furniture & bedding
- Reality Renovations – extensions
- Fahy Flooring – flooring- vinyl, carpets, wooden floors
- McGaughs Garden Centre – Garden/landscaping
- Gulp Water – Water tap filtration
- Creggduff construction
- Charisma blinds
- JK Spraying (kitchen spraying)
- Ben Rilot Associates – Architectural design
- Glen Blinds – Blinds/curtains
- Peter Murphy Electrical
- Upstairs Downstairs –media
- Interphase electrical services.