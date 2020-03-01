Win with the Renovate 360 Home Event on Rise ‘n’ Smile

This week on Rise ‘n’ Smile Ollie is looking at the upcoming St. Anthony’s & St Jarlath’s Credit Union Renovate 360 Home Event at the Galmont Hotel. To get your own renovation project off and running Ollie has a €100 One4All voucher to give away each day this week. Tune in each morning from 6.30am for all the details.

The St. Anthony’s & St Jarlath’s Credit Union Renovate 360 Home Event takes place this Sunday 8th in the Galmont Hotel from 2-4pm.

This is a free event, but you still need to book an admission ticket. Tickets can be booked through Eventbrite – simply search ‘Renovate360 Home Event’ .

Businesses exhibiting on the day are:

Lally Carpentry & Building Galway Carpenters- Construction/Carpentry The Door Centre Ecowise – Home Insulation Niamh O’Donovan – interior design Komandor – Wardrobes/storage solutions Caldor Solar – renewable energy – solar panels Meubles – furniture & bedding Reality Renovations – extensions Fahy Flooring – flooring- vinyl, carpets, wooden floors McGaughs Garden Centre – Garden/landscaping Gulp Water – Water tap filtration Creggduff construction Charisma blinds JK Spraying (kitchen spraying) Ben Rilot Associates – Architectural design Glen Blinds – Blinds/curtains Peter Murphy Electrical Upstairs Downstairs –media Interphase electrical services.