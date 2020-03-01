Win with the Renovate 360 Home Event on Rise ‘n’ Smile

By
GBFM Promotions
-
At the launch of The Home Renovation Event were (back l-r) Karl Moore of The Door Centre, Dara O'Reilly Daly Meubles Briarhill, Tara McPadden of Komandor and Anne Leyden Upstairs Downstairs Interiors Magazine. (Seated l-r) Eddie Smith Ecowise, Niamh O'Donovan Simple Styling, Lisa Stewart St Anthony & Claddagh Credit Union with Ronan Lally St Jarlath's Credit Union. Photo:-Mike Shaughnessy

This week on Rise ‘n’ Smile Ollie is looking at the upcoming St. Anthony’s & St Jarlath’s Credit Union Renovate 360 Home Event at the Galmont Hotel. To get your own renovation project off and running Ollie has a €100 One4All voucher to give away each day this week. Tune in each morning from 6.30am for all the details.

The St. Anthony’s & St Jarlath’s Credit Union Renovate 360 Home Event takes place this Sunday 8th in the Galmont Hotel from 2-4pm.

This is a free event, but you still need to book an admission ticket. Tickets can be booked through Eventbrite – simply search ‘Renovate360 Home Event’ .

Businesses exhibiting on the day are: 

  1. Lally Carpentry & Building 
  2. Galway Carpenters- Construction/Carpentry
  3. The Door Centre
  4. Ecowise – Home Insulation
  5. Niamh O’Donovan – interior design
  6. Komandor – Wardrobes/storage solutions
  7. Caldor Solar – renewable energy – solar panels
  8. Meubles – furniture & bedding
  9. Reality Renovations – extensions
  10. Fahy Flooring – flooring- vinyl, carpets, wooden floors
  11. McGaughs Garden Centre – Garden/landscaping
  12. Gulp Water – Water tap filtration
  13. Creggduff construction
  14. Charisma blinds
  15. JK Spraying (kitchen spraying)
  16. Ben Rilot Associates – Architectural design
  17. Glen Blinds – Blinds/curtains
  18. Peter Murphy Electrical
  19. Upstairs Downstairs –media
  20. Interphase electrical services.

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR