Win with The Pieta House Wren Run on The Live Wire

Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire this week is delighted to support this year’s Pieta House Wren Run and thanks to the many event supporters we have a whole load of great prizes to give away. Tune in for a chance to win and to find out all about this year’s Wren Run and why it’s so important to Pieta House.

The Pieta House Wren Run is back for its fourth year in 2019. The event which trails through the scenic Derrycrag Nature Wood Reserve in Woodford boasts 3km, 6km routes that can be walked, jogged or run. It takes place annually in Woodford Co. Galway on Dec 26th. The event has enjoyed huge growth over the past few years with 1,500 people registering in 2018. Join John Mulligan in Derrycrag and lend your support for this fantastic family fun day out.

