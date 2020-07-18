Win with The Mad Hatter on Mollie in the Morning



This week on Mollie in the Morning it’s all going a bit mad in fact Mollie and Ollie are going as mad as a hatters! Galway Race week is coming up fast, full of all the fun and festivities we love so much. Yes, it’s going to be a bit different, but that won’t spoil our fun – Mollie and Ollie are getting saddled up for the Mad Hatter Competition at this year’s Galway Races.

It’s going to get competitive and a bit mad, we have some fab prizes to giveaway each day as well. Join the Mollie in the Morning stable yard this week and you might just back a winner!

Our Prizes include:

Clayton Hotel Galway: dinner for 2 with a bottle of wine thanks to Mairead Geehan in the Clayton Hotel Galway

The Ardilaun Hotel: to celebrate the opening of their new coffee shop ‘Maggies Snug’ their prize is Afternoon Tea for 2.

Galway Bay Hotel: Afternoon Tea for 2 people with bubbly overlooking Galway Bay.

Claregalway Hotel: Family Lunch for four, thanks to Paul & Nora Gill for this generous prize.

Friday’s prize:

Overnight B&B in the Clayton Hotel Galway’ – enjoy a relaxing staycation in Galway

ABOUT THIS YEAR’S COMPETITION

The Mad Hatters Competition 2020 in association with Ireland West Airport Knock.

Hugely popular with children and families, this Summer, our ‘Mad Hatters Competition’ is back, but with a virtual twist and a new theme, ‘Cheering on our Front-Line Heroes’. Taking place online on the final day of our Summer Festival, Sunday 2nd August, we are in search of the most colourful and creative hats. This competition is ideal for those that love art and crafts and have a super imagination.

We are delighted to have the support and judging expertise of Galway based milliner, Edel Ramberg to help pick the winning hat in both the childrens and adult category. Commenting on the competition Edel said, “with this year being in the comfort of your own home you have the chance to go bigger and bolder for your creation’s as you wont have to go too far to showcase your designs. I look forward to seeing them all”.

How to enter:

On the day of the competition, Sunday 2nd August, take a selfie or photograph of your creation and post it on social media (Facebook, Instagram or both).

Tag both the Galway Races and Ireland West Airport, and use the hashtag #MadHattersForTheHeroes

On the day, entries are open from 10.00am to 3pm. Three finalists in each category announced at 4pm on social media.

The winner of both the children and adult category will be announced at 4.30pm.

Prize: To be announced

Best of luck!