Win with Down Syndrome Galway on The Live Wire

On Friday October 1st the launch of Down Syndrome Galway fundraising
campaign Lots of Socks took place at McD’S located at Galway
Irish Crystal. To support Down Syndrome Galway and the Lots of Socks
campaign we have some fantastic prizes to giveaway from a number of local
Galway businesses. To find out how you could win one of these fantastic prizes tune into the Live Wire with Ronan Lardner each day 12-3pm.
The Twelve, Barna – €100 gift voucher – to spend at your leisure in any area of the hotel… luxury accommodation, west restaurant, gastro bar or pizza, spa treatments or in the bakery shop.thetwelvehotel.ie.
Galway Irish Crystal 1 x €100 gift voucher – to spend on a wide range of
crystal and giftware in the Galway Crystal store at Merlin Park, Galway.
galwaycrystal.ie
Joyces Supermarkets – 1 x €100 gift voucher – to use in any of the 10
Joyce’s Supermarkets throughout Galway (knocknacarra, Ballybane,
Doughiska, Fr Griffin Rd, Athenry, Headford, Oranmore, Tuam, Inverin,
Oughterard) joyces.ie
McCambridges of Galway, a fine food hamper with a little bit of everything Irish…Butlers handmade chocolates, Sheridan Irish brown bread crackers, West Cork Biscuit Co handmade biscuits, Big Red Kitchen gooseberry jam, McCambridges handmade chutney, AP Donnelly & Sons handmade Irish sweets, McCambridges hand made fudge and a bottle of sauvignon blanc wine.mccambridges.com
Wild Way CrossFit, Moycullen – West Galway’s Newest Complete Training
Facility. Coach-Led Training for Complete Beginners to Elite
Athletes with a focus on Health, Happiness and Progression.
CrossFIt Started Pack worth €285 – fundamental sessions, in-body scan and 1 month unlimited membership. wildwaycrossfit.ie.
October was first designated as Down Syndrome
Awareness Month in the 1980s and has been recognized every October since. It is a time to celebrate people with Down Syndrome and make others aware of their abilities and accomplishments.
Galway’s Down Syndrome community are looking for your support by wearing little socks pined to your coat or jacket. You can request your pair of little socks by contacting Lots of Socks Galway Facebook page. The socks are colourful, fun and handmade by knitters around Ireland.
You can also support by donating through iDonate – Lots of Socks Galway. Funds raised go to speech and language services provided by Voices for Down Syndrome Galway.