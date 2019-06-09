Win with the Irish Game and Country Life Fair on The Live Wire

This week on The Live Wire, Ronan Lardner will have you looking very much the part to drop into the Irish Game & Country Life Fair taking place this weekend at Galway Racecourse, Ballybritt. Ronan will be giving listeners a chance to win a classic Barbour jacket! Tune in each day from 12 noon for a chance to win.

The Irish Game & Country Fair, formerly staged a Birr Castle has teamed up with the Galway Home & Garden Festival to create an exciting new event celebrating the best of the Irish Countryside and Irish Country Living.

THE GALWAY GAME FAIR & COUNTRY LIFESTYLE FESTIVAL

15th & 16th June, Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit

This years GAME FAIR programme includes

• RED Mills Spaniel & retriever Tests & Gundog Demos

• Terrier, Lurcher & Whippet& Children’s Dog Show

•Fantastic Clay Pigeon Shooting with FOUR GUNS to be won

• Impressive Living History Village with costumed re-enactors

• Thrilling Medieval Jousting from the Knights of the North from Scotland

• Sporting Art, Country Crafts and Taxidermy

• Dancing Horses & Western Riding

• Bygone Rabbit Catching from the Norfolk Warrener

• The Victorian Muzzle Loading Display Team

• Large Tented Village of Trade Stands with great shopping opportunities including the Galway Home & Garden Festival – everything for your home & garden;

• a Fine Food & Craft Festival with Flogas Cookery Demonstrations by Emmett McCourt; great range of country clothing, guns & tackle and everything to ‘buy into’ the country lifestyle

• An Action Packed Main Arena Programmes Huge Tented Village with unrivalled shopping opportunities

• Fishing, Cookery & Sporting Books from Coch-y-Bonddu

• Shooting & Fishing advice in the Salmon & Woodcock Pavilion and from the main sporting organisations.

• Angling Tuition for Children plus lots of ‘have a go‘ activities including air rifle shooting, laser clay shooting plus children’s games area. A GREAT COUNTRY DAY OUT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

ADMISSION: ADULT €15; FAMILY (2 Adults and up to four children) €35 FREE Car Parking & FREE Programme

For further details see www.irishgamefair.com www.exhibitionsireland.ie E:[email protected] [email protected]

Tel: 087 2562788 or 048 44839167/44615416

The IRISH COUNTRY LIFESTYLE FESTIVAL is supported by GALWAY CITY COUNCIL

The knights of the Les Amis d’Anno do battle with lances.

Since that first fair in 1979 the fair has organised 64 events with an all Ireland and increasingly international focus, and this year look forward to building on the success of the 40th anniversary fair – the largest Irish Game Fair ever and one of the most spectacular countryside focused events ever seen in Ireland AND launching the new GALWAY GAME FAIR, at the Irish Country Lifestyle Festival, Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit 15/16 June.

Organisers of the Great Game Fairs of Ireland and publishers of the Irish Countrysports and Country Life magazine. www.irishgamefair.com www.countrysportsandcountrylife.com. For further information call : 028 44839167 /44615416