Win with The Hardiman

The Hardiman hosts ‘engaging’ Eyre Square Wedding Showcase

The iconic and elegant Grand Old Lady of Galway’s Eyre Square is rolling out the red carpet for a high-style Wedding Showcase on Saturday 10th June next.

The Hardiman will Showcase a select number of event professionals to showcase their elegant offerings, in conjunction with the hotel’s own specialist team of wedding co-ordinators.

A picture-perfect venue for a once-in-a-lifetime event, The Hardiman encapsulates world class service and unparalleled elegance, fitting for a wedding party and their special guests.

The Connemara Suite, the hotel’s dazzling ballroom which welcomes up to 280 guests, is a beautiful venue for a wedding ceremony or celebration. A licensed venue for a civil, religious, humanist or spiritual ceremony, The Hardiman also has a number of smaller reception suites for a bespoke and very special experience for large or small gatherings.

Official statistics* show that 23,173 marriages were celebrated in Ireland last year, even exceeding the pre-pandemic figures of 2019, by 14%. Happy couples were once again able to celebrate their love, with loved ones, after the disruption over the past few years.

More people than ever may be planning weddings, but each and every one of these very special occasions at The Hardiman, is uniquely and meticulously planned, the hotel’s senior wedding coordinator, Brianan McCartney, says.

“Planning a wedding should be an exciting adventure, rather than a chore. So, our experienced team at The Hardiman take care of the details, before and during the celebration, while the bridal party relish every moment of their special day.”

The upcoming Wedding Showcase on Saturday June 10th will feature a preferred Cake Supplier, Ballroom Décor, Vintage car and also The Bentley Boys will be performing on the day for perspective couples.

Wedding packages at The Hardiman start from €76.00pp, and custom-made wedding experiences can also be developed for the engaged couple. Information on the most popular options, The Timeless Proposal; The Elegance Proposal and The Opulence Proposal is available on HERE

Prior to the big day, the bridal party can attend a pre-wedding tasting and consultation with the Head Chef and sommelier at The Hardiman, who tailor a menu to their preferences.

The luxurious Galway venue is intrinsic to the city’s history and has welcomed princes, kings and more contemporary celebrities, in the 170 years since it was established as the cornerstone of the beautiful Eyre Square.

The Hardiman Wedding Showcase takes place on Saturday 10th June, 10am – 5pm. To book an appointment, contact Brianan McCartney on 091 564041 or email [email protected]