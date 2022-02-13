Win with The Hardiman Hotel on Mollie in the Morning

This is the time of year for romance and Molly & Ollie are happy to announce The Hardiman Hotel Wedding Showcase on Sunday 27th February from 11am to 4pm

The Wedding Showcase is an appointment only event where you can meet our experienced wedding team, who will be on hand to walk you through your day and answer any questions you may have. View our stunning Ballroom, private reception area and our beautiful Bridal Suite.

To book your appointment contact their Wedding Coordinator Valerie Gately on 091 564041 or email: [email protected]

To celebrate this event we have some beautiful prizes, compliments of The Hardiman Hotel including a two night stay to giveaway this week. Tune in to Mollie in the Morning from 6:30 for all the details and your chance to win.

Our Prizes include:

Afternoon Tea x 4

Enjoy Afternoon Tea for four on a day of your choice in the Beautiful Parlour Lounge in the Hardiman Hotel, relax for the afternoon with a selection of delectable treats created by their Head Pastry Chef, accompanied by teas and coffees selected by their in-house tea masters and barista.

Lunch x 4

The heart of the Hardiman and the perfect spot for an impromptu get together, the Oyster Bar is relaxed and informal, capturing the passion and personality of our destination. The Oyster Bar is perfect for a sparkling cocktail or perfectly poured pint. Enjoy lunch for four on an afternoon of your choice at the beautiful Oyster Bar overlooking Eyre Square.

Dinner for 4 in Gaslight Restaurant

Enjoy dinner for four in the beautiful Gaslight Brasserie on an evening of your choice overlooking Eyre Square, its high ceilings and impressive sash windows are a nod to the Hotel’s glorious past as a meeting point for Galway High Society.

Communion or Confirmation Lunch for 4 people, along with a gift Voucher from Eason’s

Enjoy a celebratory Communion or Confirmation lunch for four in the beautiful Oyster Bar overlooking Eyre Square, with the gift of an Eason’s voucher from The Hardiman for the child celebrating their special day.

Spring is in the Eyre Package

Spring has finally arrived, enjoy a two-night stay in luxury accommodation in the heart of Galway City, Full Irish breakfast each morning and one evening dinner on the night of your choice in the beautiful Gaslight Brasserie overlooking Eyre Square.