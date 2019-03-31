Win with the Grand Hotel Malahide on Galway Talks

This week on Galway Talks, Keith Finnegan is giving listeners a chance to win a break away at the luxurious Grand Hotel in Malahide. You could be feeling very grand indeed this week if you win, tune in each day from 9am to find out more.

Ideally located by the sea in Dublin’s most attractive town, Malahide, the Grand Hotel is also close to Dublin Airport and the M1/M50 motorways. It’s location in the heart of Malahide is a unique seaside retreat while remaining convenient to the attractions of Dublin city centre.

Whether your stay is for business, pleasure, a special shopping break or indeed your very special Wedding Day, The Grand Hotel aims to make it memorable.

Just 15 minutes from Dublin International Airport and 5 minutes from the M50 motorway the Grand Hotel is one of the finest Four Star Hotels in Dublin. They have beautiful bedrooms, many with sea views, a full range of conference and banquet facilities and our renowned Arena Health and Fitness Club.

They give you several dining options from fine dining in the Coast Restaurant to the more casual settings of the Matt Ryan Bar with its extensive menu available all day.

Their corporate clients enjoy the benefits of the above along with the facilities of one of Ireland’s leading conference centres. They can provide rooms for International conferences, exhibitions and all types of meetings, each equipped with all the audio visual, WiFi and other services required by event organisers.

Malahide is home to a variety of stylish restaurants, characterful bars, friendly shops and is surrounded by amenities that include a stunning Marina, Malahide Castle & Gardens, a Championship Golf Course and of course the Irish Sea coastline. It is a great place for interesting routes for walking and running in Malahide. The town is serviced by local bus and rail giving you easy access to Dublin City Centre.

At the heart of the Grand Hotel is their family of staff who will make your visit to Malahide and Dublin memorable, all the while having you feel like part of the family!