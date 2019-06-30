Win with the Grand Hotel, Malahide on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan.

This summer it’s time to make yourself feel grand. Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks is giving you the chance to win a break away at the luxurious Grand Hotel, Malahide. To win a grand break away tune in each day from 9 to find out more.

Whether you’re a culture vulture, shopaholics or budding food connoisseur Malahide has it all. Ideally located by the sea in Dublin’s most attractive town, Malahide, the Grand Hotel is also close to Dublin Airport and the M1/M50 motorways. It’s location in the heart of Malahide is a unique seaside retreat while remaining convenient to the attractions of Dublin city centre.

Whether your stay is for business, pleasure, a special shopping break or indeed you’re very special Wedding Day, The Grand Hotel aims to make it memorable.

They give you several dining options from fine dining in the Coast Restaurant to the more casual settings of the Matt Ryan Bar with its extensive menu available all day.

Their corporate clients enjoy the benefits of the above along with the facilities of one of Ireland’s leading conference centres. They can provide rooms for International conferences, exhibitions and all types of meetings, each equipped with all the audio visual, WiFi and other services required by event organisers.

Malahide is home to a variety of stylish restaurants, characterful bars, friendly shops and is surrounded by amenities that include a stunning Marina, Malahide Castle & Gardens, a Championship Golf Course and of course the Irish Sea coastline. It is a great place for interesting routes for walking and running in Malahide. The town is serviced by local bus and rail giving you easy access to Dublin City Centre.

For more check out their website – thegrand.ie