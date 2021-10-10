Win with The Galway Races on The A List and Mollie in the Morning

Let’s get out there and enjoy the freedom with family and friends and go racing during the 3 day October festival at the Galway Races. Make the most of great horse racing, live music, indoor hospitality, big screen, bar facilities and on course bookmakers. Tickets are now on sale at galwayraces.com – €20 general admission, €15 senior citizen and the price includes a race card.

Saturday October 23rd features 7 national hunt races beginning at 1.40pm, Sunday October 24th features 7 national hunt races starting at 12.40pm and on Bank Holiday Monday October 25th a flat racing card starting at 1.20pm.

For your chance to win tickets to the 3 day October Bank Holiday Festival tune into Mollie in the Morning and the A List with Alan Murphy all this week.