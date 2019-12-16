Win with The Galmont Hotel on The Big Drive Home

T’is the season to be jolly! -what a way to start your Christmas – feasting like a king at the Christmas Eve Buffet in The Galmont Hotel. On The Big Drive Home this week Donal Mahon is giving listeners a chance to win a very special Christmas Buffet Lunch for 2 guests served in AA Rosette awarded Marinas Restaurant between 1 and 4pm. Each guest can also enjoy mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies, entertainment and a visit from Santa! Tune in from 6pm each day this week for your chance to win.

The Galmont Hotel ” Banquets and Weddings”, Dec © Anita Murphy 2018

Christmas Eve Buffet Lunch at The Galmont Hotel is served from 1pm to 4pm on Dec 24th (naturally!) and guest will have complimentary car parking.

The 4* Galmont Hotel & Spa, has your Christmas all wrapped-up with a selection of bespoke gift vouchers, allowing you to give the gift of an unforgettable experience.

Visit thegalmont.com to order online or call – (091 538300) for the perfect gift this Christmas.

Their online egift vouchers are delivered straight to your inbox or call into the hotel and let the team look after your Christmas shopping with beautifully presented gift vouchers.