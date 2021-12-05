Win with The Galmont Hotel & Spa on Galway Talks

Who wouldn’t love a Galmont Hotel gift of me-time in spirit one, or them-time for a weekend without the kids, or us-time for an enjoyable evening together over a leisurely meal? Tune in to Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan this week and it could be you enjoying some Galmont time out. We have some very tempting treats on offer all thanks to the experts in pampering at The Galmont Hotel & Spa.

Looking for the perfect gift? Galmont Gift vouchers are available online, delivered straight to your inbox, or in person and beautifully presented from the hotel’s pop up Christmas shop which is open for order and collect now in the hotel lobby.

The Galmont’s vouchers can be bought for any amount from as little as €50, to pay for all kinds of treats – from afternoon tea for two to solo pampering in spirit one spa, a romantic dinner in Restaurant Marina’s or a night in luxurious Level 5.

With an express post option available for last minute gifts, pick a specific treat for your loved one or give them the luxury of choice. For details on all voucher options at The Galmont this Christmas see www.thegalmont.com/en/hotel-gift-vouchers-galway/

Our fabulous prizes this week include

Afternoon Tea for four – Serving a sophisticated range of savoury & sweet treats, The Galmont’s Afternoon Tea menu features seasonal & local ingredients, with plenty for those with a sweet tooth to enjoy. Overlooking the shores of Lough Atalia, Coopers Bar & Lounge is the quintessential spot for Afternoon Tea in Galway.

Time Out Spa package for two people

An ideal escape for body and mind, choose a Elemis Back Neck Shoulder Massage or Elemis Taster Facial. After your treatment, take some time out in the Jacuzzi, breathe in the fresh sea air from the outdoor hot tub or simply close your eyes post treatment in the spa’s relaxation room.

Pre dinner cocktails in Coopers Bar and dinner in Marina’s Restaurant for two.

Enjoy a 3 course meal in the AA Rosette awarded Marina’s Restaurant. Overlooking Lough Atalia and Galway Bay, this menu features culinary delights using the best of local produce. JOHN & SALLY MCKENNA’S GUIDE – BEST IN IRELAND 2020 said “The Galmont is one of the reasons why Galway has become the piece de resistance of Ireland’s food culture, and one of the reasons why the city regularly heads up travel guide lists of the hottest place to visit in Europe.”

Time Out Spa package for two people

An ideal escape for body and mind, choose a Elemis Back Neck Shoulder Massage or Elemis Taster Facial. After your treatment, take some time out in the Jacuzzi, breathe in the fresh sea air from the outdoor hot tub or simply close your eyes post treatment in the spa’s relaxation room.

Overnight stay with dinner.

Enjoy everything that is The Galmont — lovely rooms, dining out on the best of fresh local produce, the swimming pool and Spirit One Spa, and views of Lough Atalia from the outdoor hot tub. Dine by the fire in Coopers Bar & Lounge and afterwards enjoy a drink on the heated terrace or stroll into town. Discover all that is great about staying local, spending time getting to know Galway as never before, and doing all the things you’ve always meant to do. For Special Rates see thegalmont.com