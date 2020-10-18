Win with the Corrib Oil Deli App on Mollie in the Morning

To celebrate the launch of the new Corrib Deli App we have a fantastic giveaway all this week on Mollie in the Morning. How would you like to win a €100 Corrib Oil Service Stations Voucher. Well join Mollie and Ollie bright and early each morning this week and that €100 voucher could be yours!

When you download the new Corrib Deli App and order your breakfast roll, lunch time sandwich or a selection of dinner items, either on the App or online at CorribOil.com, and get 10% off your 1st order

You can then collect your food instore with No Queue – It’s that Simple

Corrib Oil have a host of special offers only available on the Corrib Deli App. What are you waiting for – Download now from wherever you get your Apps or visit Corriboil.com. And then you’re Corrib Deli ready!

Corrib Deli -We’re Ready Already!