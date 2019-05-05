Win with The Bare Pantry on Rise ‘N’ Smile

Let our breakfast crew power you through the day with a super tasty and healthy lunch from The Bare Pantry, Liosban industrial Estate, Tuam Road, Galway. Each day Tuesday to Friday Alan & Ollie will treat a listener to lunch for two at The Bare Pantry. They also have a lunch for 10 work colleagues at The Bare Pantry, worth €500 to giveaway on Friday. Tune in from 6.30am each morning for a chance to win.

The Bare Pantry Cafe are a chef-driven, healthy cafe offering premiere quality in local sustainable cuisine. The goal of the Bare Pantry Cafe is in the tastiest way they know how, to be the cafe with an answer to Irish Health Epidemic.

The Bare Pantry say NO! –

No to Butter or Heavy Cream.-

No to Processed Sugars-

No to excessive salt or seasoning.

Their Food is developed with purposeful amount of seasoning. This supports a low sodium diet. The Bare Pantry only use the healthiest methods of food preparation and the food tastes delicious.

The Bare Pantry offer coffees every morning from 7.00-9.30 at €1.80

with a choice of types of milk for your coffees (almond or coconut milk etc) They also offer a selection of scones, crepes, carrot cakes, other pastries with zero sugars, gluten free and high protein content…..……..but they taste devine!!

The Bare Pantry use only locally sourced produce for their vegetarians dishes, gluten free dishes, high protein dishes, calorie conscious dishes, salads, sandwiches, all different types of breakfast and egg dishes, healthy smoothies and protein shakes.

Opening hours

7.00-4.30 – Monday to Friday

8.00-4.30 – Saturday

CLOSED – Sundays ( but plan to open on Sundays in May).