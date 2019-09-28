Win with the Arrabawn Dairies Health and Wellbeing Event on Rise ‘N’ Smile

On Rise ‘N’ Smile Alan & Ollie like to take a holistic approach to looking after their listeners. This week Alan & Ollie have teamed up with Arrabawn Dairies in support of their Health and Wellbeing Event taking place on 10th October in the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa. Listeners could win a €100 One4All voucher each morning on the show. Tune in to find out more about this event, the fundraising drive behind it for Cancer Care West plus you could be €100 all the better for it.

The Health and Wellbeing Event is run in association with Irish Dairy/the Complete Natural.ie Funds raised on the night will be donated to Cancer Care West. Tickets can be bought on Eventbrite or at the door on the night.

The night will see dietitian and clinical nutritionist Paula Mee present advice on how to “Shape Up our Nutrition” and provide a foundation for overall wellbeing.

Meanwhile, psychologist, author and mental health consultant Shane Martin will outline simple practical steps to improve inner-happiness and quality of life.

The co-op’s farm-to-fork ethos continues with a special cookery demonstration using local produce, courtesy of Jess Murphy, Kai restaurant’s award-winning chef and owner.

Arrabawn Dairies will also launch it’s new Complete Milk, enriched with 17 vitamins and minerals and added protein, with samples for everyone on the night.

MC duties are in the safe hands of of our own, very entertaining, Ollie Turner.

Doors open at 7pm with the event commencing at 7.30pm. The evening will also include a raffle with very special prizes, a free gift bag for all who attend, and light refreshments. Tickets are priced €10 and available on www.eventbrite.ie or from Cancer Care West by calling 091 545 000 or on the night at the door.

Cancer Care West provides practical and emotional supports and services to patients and their families. The charity is made up of cancer care professionals, support staff and volunteers, and it does not charge for any of its services.

“Arrabawn have been very good to us over the last number of years, and this is another example,” said John Donnelly, a Director of Cancer Care West and himself a survivor. “We’re a West of Ireland charity and we deal with many patients from farming backgrounds who avail of our supports and services. Part of that is promoting a healthy lifestyle post-treatment so this event also ties in with that. We’re delighted to be associated with it.”

“We employ some 420 people in the region and we’re supplied by more than 1,000 local farmers,” said Arrabawn spokesman Michael Bermingham. “So many of these families have been touched by cancer at some stage in their lives. Because of the important work they do, Cancer Care West was an obvious choice to receive the proceeds from this Health & Wellbeing Evening.”