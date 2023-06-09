Win with The Ardilaun Hotel w/c 12th June 2023

The Ardilaun Hotel invites all couples planning their wedding to their Summer Wedding Showcase on Saturday 17th June from 10am to 5pm. We are celebrating the event with a fab giveaway on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan this week. Romance is on our minds as we will be sending one couple off for a one night stay in the Bridal Suite with full Irish breakfast along with dinner in the Camilaun Restaurant at the beautiful Ardilaun Hotel. Our winners will have full use of The Ardilaun Leisure Club facilities during their stay and direct access to stunning gardens. The bridal suite also includes use of bathrobes and slippers, a welcome plate and Prosecco waits your arrival. (T’s & C’s apply) Tune in from 9am each morning to find out more!

WEDDING SHOWCASE

The Ardilaun Hotel invites all couples planning their wedding to their Summer Wedding Showcase on Saturday 17th June!

SAVE THE DATE! Due to the success of the hotel’s Spring showcase, the excitement is building and we at The Ardilaun Hotel are busy preparing for their Summer Wedding Showcase which takes place on Saturday17th June where couples planning their wedding can see their stunning garden venue first hand for their Special Day.

Even though it’s a fun time for couples, wedding planning can be time-consuming, especially when you have lots to do! Time to prioritize…. choosing your perfect venue has got to be top of the list and The Ardilaun Hotel is the perfect four-star Garden Wedding Venue in Galway to host every couple’s Big Day.

Being a City Hotel in a country setting, you can escape from the hustle and bustle of the city for your Dream Wedding Day in leafy Taylors Hill, Galway. The Ardilaun Hotel is hosting their Summer Wedding Showcase on Saturday 17th June from 10am to 5pm for couples to book their appointment in the diary so “save the date” for a sneak peek of a wedding set up – with a walk through of how you would envision your Special Day for both a wedding ceremony and wedding reception, along with a tour of their beautiful gardens. There will also be tasty canapes, some refreshing drinks and live music by the Vicaria Band – (Ardilaun’s resident band for drinks receptions) on the day from 12.30pm to 3pm so why come come along and experience your own personal show around by the Wedding Team.

Celebrating over 61 years in business this year, The Ardilaun Hotel and the Ryan family make up the fabric of true Galway Hospitality. The Ardilaun Hotel are a family run hotel with an experienced and passionate Wedding team that cares about your Big Day as much as you do. Many wedding couples and their families have celebrated their special milestones down through the years at The Ardilaun such as their christenings, communions, or confirmations, so lots of memories to cherish with lots more to create!

The Ardilaun has lots of good reasons to consider this popular hotel as a superb wedding venue, as well as benefiting from the expertise and creativity of our dedicated Wedding Team. With stunning features that you just do not get anywhere else in Galway City, from a unique Wedding ceremony in our Celebration Garden to a Wedding Brunch in a decadent Garden Lounge to an opulent newly refurbished ballroom filled with natural light, you are sure to find a way to reflect what is important to you both at the Garden Wedding Venue.

Planning your Wedding is just a phone call away…

If you are planning a wedding from living away from Galway or abroad, there are a range of tools that can help you enjoy a stress-free and fun planning process. Thanks to technology it is easy to access real-time information, make bookings and even view the hotel virtually, it can be a wonderful experience that is even more exciting with the anticipation of coming home.

Viewings are by appointment only if you wish to be guaranteed that you meet with one of the members of the wedding team on the day, but walk in’s are very welcome also especially between 12.30pm and 3pm where you can enjoy the live music by the hotel’s resident band and refreshments by the hotel’s hospitality team.

Contact Zara Kelly Wedding Co-ordinator today to arrange your personal showaround on 091 519703 or email [email protected].

Some wedding dates still available for Winter 2023 and also 2024. Enquire here for more information.