Win with The Ardilaun Hotel Wedding Showcase: Mon 21st – Fri 25th Aug:

The Ardilaun Hotel invites all couples planning their wedding to their Autumn Wedding Showcase this September

Due to the success of the hotel’s Summer showcase, the excitement is building as the team at The Ardilaun Hotel are busy preparing for their Autumn Wedding Showcase which takes place on Sunday 3rd September where couples planning their wedding can see the hotel’s stunning garden venue first hand for their Special Day.

Even though it’s a fun time for couples, wedding planning can be time-consuming, especially when you have lots to do!

Time to prioritise …. choosing your perfect venue has got to be top of the list and The Ardilaun Hotel is the perfect four star Garden Wedding Venue in Galway to host every couple’s Big Day.

Being a City Hotel in a country setting, you can escape from the hustle and bustle of the city for your Dream Wedding Day in leafy Taylors Hill. The Ardilaun Hotel are hosting their Autumn Wedding Showcase on Sunday 3rd September from 11am to 5pm for couples to “save the date” in their diaries for a sneak peek of a wedding set up – with a walk through of how you would envision your Special Day for both a wedding ceremony and wedding reception, along with a tour of their beautiful gardens. There will also be canapes, some drinks and live music on the day. Contact Zara Kelly Wedding Co-ordinator and hotel wedding team today to arrange your personal showaround on 091 519703.

Celebrating over 61 years in business

Celebrating over 61 years in business earlier this year, The Ardilaun Hotel and the Ryan family make up the fabric of true Galway Hospitality. The Ardilaun Hotel are a family run hotel with an experienced and passionate Wedding team that cares about your Big Day as much as you do. Many wedding couples and their families have celebrated their special milestones down through the years at The Ardilaun such as their christenings, communions or confirmations, so lots of memories to cherish with lots more to create!

The Ardilaun has lots of good reasons to consider this popular hotel as a superb wedding venue, as well as benefiting from the expertise and creativity of their dedicated Wedding Team. With stunning features that you just don’t get anywhere else in Galway City, from a unique Wedding ceremony in their Celebration Garden to a Wedding Brunch in their decadent Garden Lounge to an opulent newly refurbished ballroom filled with natural light, you are sure to find a way to reflect what is important to you both at their Garden Wedding Venue. The team at The Ardilaun Hotel also work with many local, valued, expert Wedding Suppliers with full listing on their newly launched website theardilaunhotel.ie as well as some fabulous wedding packages to suit weddings of all sizes.

Planning your Wedding is just a phonecall away

If you are planning a wedding from living away from Galway or abroad or just home for the week of the Galway Races Festival, there are a range of tools that can help you enjoy a stress-free and fun planning process. Thanks to technology it is easy to access real-time information, make bookings and even view the hotel virtually, it can be a wonderful experience that is all the more exciting with the anticipation of coming home for your Special Day.

Book your private showaround

To book your private showaround with hotel’s wedding co-ordinator Zara Kelly, you can contact her on: 091 519703 to discuss your wedding requirements or email: [email protected] with your query now. Walk-ins are welcome on the day of the Autumn wedding showcase but pre-bookings are advised to ensure you have the time for your personal showaround and for new enquiries only. Some last minute availability for Christmas 2023 and also 2024. Visit www.theardilaunhotel.ie for more details.