Win with The Ardilaun Hotel & NCBRI: Galway Races are Almost Here! Gather your tribe and come along and support PINK FRIDAY AT THE ARDILAUN HOTEL on Friday 4th August. The Ardiluan Hotel are hosting a fabulous charity lunch event with fun, food and racing in support of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.

To celebrate this great worth while effort we are giving away a truly tempting Afternoon Tea for Two each day this week on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan. Tune in from 9 each morning for you chance to win. In the meantime – don’t forget to get your ticket for Pink Friday!

With special guest Nina Carberry, best dressed competition, live music, entertainment, fab food and drinks, before heading out to Ballybrit, what better place to enjoy the craic of the Galway Races than PINK FRIDAY AT THE ARDILAUN.

To book your tickets, visit: The Ardilaun Hotel dot IE forward slash Pink Friday That’s The Ardilaun Hotel dot IE forward slash Pink Friday it is the event of the week that you won’t want to miss!

Our PINK FRIDAY event in support of National Breast Cancer Research Institute is happening on August 4th at The Ardilaun Hotel

It’s kicks off at 12 noon with a sparkling wine reception and live music from Vicaria Band you’ll enjoy a delicious four-course lunch and entertainment by The Benen Tierney Experience in our stunning ballroom. Wear a splash of pink to enter our best dressed sponsored by Anthony Ryans

Don’t forget your ticket also includes a coach to the racecourse and your entry to the Galway Races so you can leave the car at home or park here at the hotel.

A day of FUN, FOOD & RACING

For all the details, head over to https://www.theardilaunhotel.ie/PinkFriday

Main sponsors Deloitte

#PinkFriday #nbcri #raceweek



