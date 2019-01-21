Current track
Title
Artist

Win with the Abbeyglen Hotel on Galway Talks

Written by on 21 January 2019

This week on Galway Talks we have teamed up once again with our good friends in the Abbeyglen Castle Hotel Clifden.  We have a three night mid week break with dinner to giveaway this week.  What a lovely way to start your Spring.  Tune in each morning Monday to Friday from 9-12 to find out more about this fantastic giveaway.

The Abbeyglen Castle Hotel is located on the aptly named Sky Road overlooking the quaint alpine like village of Clifden, Connemara.

The Abbeyglen Castle Hotel is nestled in the romantic setting of the Twelve Pins with beautiful views overlooking Clifden Bay. The warm and friendly staff are always at hand to make your stay special, guaranteeing you an unforgettable experience.

The Abbeyglen Castle Hotel is located close to Connemara’s major attractions, including Kylemore Abbey, The Connemara National Park, the local museum and the first Trans-Atlantic wireless station and landing site.

The renowned Connemara Golf Links is close by, overlooking the rugged Atlantic Coast.

For more details on the Abbeyglen Castle Hotel Clifden click HERE

print
Author

Sinead Kennedy

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Win Flights to Barcelona on The A List with Alan Murphy

20 January 2019

0 0

Win with Irish Life and Hennely Finance on Rise n Smile

20 January 2019

0 0

The Secret Sound Of Galway Guess List

5 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Hanniffy and Donohue secure opening win for reigning champs

Thumbnail
Previous post

Meeting at Leinster House to discuss Corrandulla to Loughgeorge bus service

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend