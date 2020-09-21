Win with Radisson Blu Athlone on The A List

Join Alan Murphy on the A-list this week as we celebrate the fantastic Fall into Autumn offer available at Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone. Alan is giving one lucky listener and a friend the chance to win two-night stay for two adults in this luxurious hotel, complete with dinner in Elements Bistro and breakfast on each morning of your stay.

Break away for an overnight stay for two adults in this stylish hotel that overlooks Athlone Marina, complete with breakfast the following morning. Located in the heart of Athlone, guests will have no shortage of sights to see and visit in this maritime town.

Take a scenic boat trip on the Shannon or visit Athlone Castle and Luan Art Gallery, which are located just across the river from Radisson Blu Athlone.

Fashion-followers will be thrilled with the selection of individual boutiques and high street stores on the doorstep of the hotel. History buffs may be more interested in a visit to Derryglad Folk Museum, just outside Athlone or in Clonmacnoise, just a 20 minute drive from the hotel.

After a morning spent sightseeing or shopping, Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone is the perfect place to relax and unwind – take a swim, enjoy a drink on the terrace overlooking the river, or sit with a coffee and the paper in the Quayside Bar & Lounge.

T&Cs apply: Prize is 1 x 2BB1D for 2 adults subject to availability, non-transferable, not valid Bank Holidays, Easter, Christmas, New Years.

For more information on the Fall into Autumn package available at Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone, visit www.radathlone.com