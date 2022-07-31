Win with Tayto Park on The Live Wire: IRELAND’S MOST EXHILARATING FAMILY DAY OUT!

This week Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire has a perfect family treat in store for some lucky listeners – How would you like to win a family admission pass (4 tickets) to Tayto Park, Ireland’s most exhilarating family day out! Tune in to The Live Wire each day this week for your chance to win.

Tayto Park is Ireland’s only Theme Park and offers a huge variety of things to see, do and experience! Tayto Park has attractions for all ages, from thrill-seekers looking for an adrenaline rush to the youngest guests who can enjoy fun and exciting activities.

Tayto Park Zoo

Tayto Park offers an exceptional and diverse animal collection which features many conservation dependent species. Our zoo is home to a variety of taxa, from the largest of the big cats, the Amur tiger, to the unusual binturong! The zoo also has a growing primate collection which includes Squirrel monkeys, Red-bellied tamarins Geoldi’s monkey, and the critically endangered Sulawesi crested macaque. Discover our selection of beautiful and colourful birds, and don’t miss our World of Raptors display featuring birds of prey from around the globe.









Connecting people to wildlife through adventure, conservation & education.

The mission of Tayto Park is dedicated to creating adventure, passing on knowledge, conserving nature, and serving our community. Find out more HERE









Tayto Park is proud to be the home of Ireland’s first rollercoaster and Europe’s largest wooden rollercoaster with an inversion, the Cú Chulainn Coaster. Construction commenced on the 1st of September 2014 and officially opened on June 5th 2015. But that’s not all – the list of attractions is impressive!!!

Cu Chulainn

Air Race

Rotator

Endeavour

Viking Voyage

Power Surge

Windstar

The Sky Walk *

The Sky Glider*

The Extreme Climbing wall *

The 5D Cinema *

The Tayto Twister Slide *

And for Junior thrill seekers there more!

The Steam Train

Mr Tayto’s Pony Rail

The Shot Tower

The Honey Pot bears

Leap Frogs

The Grand Carousel

Superhero Climbing Wall*

Rocking Tug

The Ladybird Loop.

The Sheriff Shuffle

Flight School

The Vortex Tunnels *

The Tayto Factory Tour *

Lemur Woods

Nissan Driving School

WOR show.

Fossett’s Show at Tayto Park *





Please note :

Activities listed in All Access ticket section can have height requirements from 1.1m-1.3m

All of the Rides and Attractions listed above are subject to height/weight/medical restrictions.

Additional Needs Tickets .

Tayto Park offers a reduced entry only rate of €20 for a child/adult with additional needs. Documentation from the guest with additional needs is required in order to avail of this ticket. Valid documentation must be produced on arrival to admissions. This ticket includes access to the rides & attractions subject to height/ medical restrictions.One accompanying carer may enter the park free of charge to assist the guest. If more than one carer is required, we are happy to provide all carers with free access to our park if evidence (a headed letter or card) can be presented at the entrance till points.

Once you select an Additional needs ticket , This rate includes one accompanying carer entry FOC.

For more Information on our Additional needs policy please click here