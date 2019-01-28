Current track
Title
Artist

Win with Sweeney Oil on The A-List with Alan Murphy

Written by on 28 January 2019

It’s getting cold so what better way to warm your day than winning a voucher for Sweeney Oil, listen in each day to The A-List with Alan Murphy to find out how you could with this great prize of 300 liters home heating oil this cold weather. Sweeney Oil the warmer way to heat your home.

Sweeney Oil Service Stations Clifden, Moycullen, Headford Road and Oranmore – Quality and Value

Sweeney Oil started in Clifden in 1987, we now also have depots in Clifden, Galway and Ballinrobe, Co Mayo. We are a truly independent company with values, principals based on serving the customer, fair and above board in our dealings, taking the long term view to building our business. We supply the best value  Home Heating Oil in Galway and South Mayo.

To order your Sweeney Oil or for more information see sweeneyoil.ie

print
Author

Sinead Kennedy

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Win with EZ Living Furniture on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

28 January 2019

0 0

Win tickets to ‘Take it to the Limit’ a celebration of the Eagles on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner

27 January 2019

0 0

Win with Club Vitae Oranmore on Rise ‘n’ Smile with Alan & Ollie

27 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Three Galway schools in top 15 in Ireland

Thumbnail
Previous post

Death Notices Sunday 27th January, 2019.

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend