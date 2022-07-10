Win with Stodge Face on Mollie in the Morning: Stodge Face 13 High Street, Galway will celebrate their official opening on Thursday July 14th. To celebrate this Mollie & Ollie will giveaway some fantastic Stodge Face Hampers and Box Sets. Tune in to Mollie in the Morning each day this week from 7am for your chance to win.

€1 Doughnuts To Celebrate Official Launch of Galway Store

Stodge Face will celebrate their official opening at 13 High Street, Galway this Thursday, July 14th. To mark the occasion they will have €1 doughnuts on sale from 1pm to 3pm (or until stocks last). Customers can also treat themselves to beautiful complimentary Badger & Dodo coffee to make their afternoon truly delicious. The Galway store is owned and operated by local Galway businessman, Joseph Carroll.

About Stodge Face

Stodge Face is a bakery that was born in America and raised in Ireland. Morgan Hembree and Nigel Monaghan are the two bakers and brains behind the business.

Nigel is a local man from Clara in Co. Offaly and Morgan is from a little further afield – Cleveland, Ohio. The two met in New York City and after migrating to Las Vegas for a brief stint, they began dreaming about opening a bakery like no other. The pair decided to move to Ireland in the summer of 2019 and shortly after, Stodge Face was born. Since then, the bakery has gone on to open stores in Tullamore, Mullingar and most recently Galway and employs a whopping 40+ staff across its four stores.

Stodge Face Products





























Through baking American-style doughnuts and cupcakes with an Irish flair, Stodge Face have won the hearts and minds of their loyal customers. This along with some of the most spectacular looking cakes you can imagine, including Custom Cakes, Character Cakes and Doughnut Cakes, Stodge Face is the one stop shop for all your celebratory needs. Customers can also choose from Engagement Boxes, Thank You Boxes and Baby Shower Boxes of freshly baked and beautifully decorated cupcakes to mark upcoming special occasions.

More Information

To learn more about the full range of baked from scratch products baked goods available from Stodge Face or to pre order your custom occasion cakes, corporate cupcakes and donuts, visit www.stodgeface.com. You can also find them on social media at the handle @stodgeface.

