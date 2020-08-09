Win with Standún on Galway Talks

It’s almost time for the Standún Summer Sale!!. The sale starts on Saturday next ( 15th Aug) and thanks to the great team at Standún’s we have an exciting giveaway all this week. Tune in to Galway Talks with Sally Ann Barrett, Monday to Friday for a chance to win a fab €100 Standún shopping voucher. Join Sally Ann from 9am each day and that €100 voucher could be yours!

Standún is a unique shopping destination – a family run store, situated in a traditional Connemara setting in the west of Ireland. The store is in it’s 3rd Generation and has been in operation for over 60 years.

Both Standun, Spiddal and Standun, Oughterard have a huge range of products from Ladies Fashion, Menswear & Childrenswear to Giftware & Homeware as well as a vast range of Irish products.

The Standun Summer Sale starts this Saturday at 9.30am with up to 70% off!

Enjoy a light lunch with home baking in the cozy café in An Spideal. Open Monday to Saturday 9:30am to 6:30pm & on Sunday’s 12-6pm. For more find them on Facebook or go to Standún.com

Great bargains to be found in both stores!