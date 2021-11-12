Win with St Jarlath’s Credit Union, Mountbellew on The Live Wire

Our prizes include:

€150 voucher for B-Unique the Square Mountbellew

B-Unique Beauty, Body & Skincare – a place where you can indulge your senses and restore your mind, body & beauty. Services on offer include body treatments, make-up, nail treatments, pregn, eye treatments, tanning, aesthetic treatments, hair removal, dermologica facials, environ facials and voya treatments. You can also buy a large range of beauty products online at bunique.ie or call 09096-23894.

€190 worth of vouchers for Kelly’s Coffee House Mountbellew

Kelly’s Coffee House Mountbellew opened on April 23rd, this year and pride ourselves on using the finest locally sourced ingredients for all our menu items. All our meat is Irish, locally sourced from Geraghty’s Butchers Mountbellew and also from Andarl Farm, Glenamaddy.

open from 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday & from 9am on Saturday serving the finest Miscela D’oro Coffee & their hot display is full every morning with the finest Croissants & pastries and their ‘Sausage Rolls’ which are made in-house daily and are hugely popular.

They also offer a selection of scones, cakes & cheesecakes and have a number of Gluten free and Vegan options. Kelly’s Coffee House serve breakfast from 8.30am to 11.30am Monday to Friday and from 9am to 12noon on Saturday. Their lunch is served daily from 12noon to 4.30pm and they offer a variety of sandwiches & salads everyday.

All their breakfast and lunch items are available for take-away and they have a ‘Click & Collect’ service available via their website. Kelly’s Coffee House are very conscious of the impact of take-away packaging on our environment and therefore all their packaging is compostable via the ‘Brown Bin’ – ensuring they do their bit for the environment.

€150 voucher for Make Up & Beauty by Laura

Now based in her own Salon ‘Makeup and Beauty by Laura’ in Mountbellew Galway specialising in Makeup, Spray Tan, Gel Polish, Brow and Lash treatments. Open Tuesday to Saturday, Award Winning Make-up Artist Laura Halvey specialising in Bridal, Beauty and Special Effects Make-up. Laura is a winner of the “Makeup Artist of the Year 2016” at Brides of Limerick Awards and a finalist at the Irish Makeup Awards 2018.

Laura is available for house calls for wedding parties or groups of more than four on the morning of your wedding. Laura with travel for wedding make-up covering the Connaught areas. Call Laura on 087-4164663 or at her salon on 09096 -79959.