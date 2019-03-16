Win with Sightsavers on The Live Wire

This week Marc Roberts sits in for Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire and is proudly supporting this years Sightsavers fundraising campaign in Galway. Tune in this week from 12 noon and find out about this very worthy cause. Marc will also have a fantastic weekend away to giveaway on the show compliments of Sightsavers. To enter all you need to do is make a donation to Sightsavers of €2 on 50300.

For the second year in a row, Sightsavers Ireland, in partnership with Supermac’s and Galway Bay FM are bringing their Missed Moments campaign and interactive ‘tap to donate’ digital unit back to Eyre Square Shopping Centre from the 11th of March until the 7th of April. The campaign asks the people of Galway to reflect on the impact visual impairment could have on their own lives and the special moments they might miss without their sight.

Sightsavers’ Head of Major Giving, Ciara Smullen, who has close connections to the County with her Dad hailing from Killimor, commented.Advertisement

“Last summer, we launched our Missed Moments campaign in the City of Tribes with help from Pat, Síle and Alan. The people of Galway were so good to Sightsavers that we are back – just in time for Seachtain na Gaeilge!”

Ciara explains that a small donation goes a very long way in restoring someone’s sight and changing their lives forever:

“There are 253 million people around the world who are visually impaired, of which 36 million are living with blindness. The sad fact remains that 75% of this is avoidable. A little donation can go such a long way in the developing countries where we work – for example, just €32 pays for a cataract operation. When sight is restored, a mum, dad or child has the chance to go back to work or to school and get their independence back. I’ve seen the impact of this first hand in countries like Sierra Leone and Mozambique and it really is indescribable.”

Broadcaster Síle Seoige is supporting the campaign once again this year and commented “My Missed Moment would definitely be seeing the face of my little boy Cathal. I couldn’t imagine not seeing his gorgeous face every day.”

Pat McDonagh, founder of Supermacs also spoke about his involvement:

“As a proud Galway business we are delighted to support Sightsavers Ireland’s Missed Moments campaign once again. It came as no surprise when Sightsavers told me that Galway is the home of some of the charity’s most generous and committed supporters, who have helped saved the sight of millions of people in developing countries over the years.

The biggest events in my life would be getting married and the birth of my kids. They are events that if you hadn’t seen them, it would be very hard to visualize or very hard to make sense of. When you see how little it costs to restore somebody’s sight from cataracts or from trachoma, then you can say to yourself for such a little amount, look at the major impact it has.”

Broadcaster Alan Murphy of Galway Bay FM will be supporting the Missed Moments campaign both on and off air, commenting:

“I couldn’t even imagine not having my eyesight. There are so many things that I would miss, but definitely, my missed moment would be not getting to see my amazing little godson growing up. Galway has such a sense of community to begin with, that’s why I am so happy to be involved with this campaign and I know the people of Galway, as they always do, will really get behind it.”

Ciara Smullen explains that there are many different ways for people to get involved in the campaign, either through raising awareness on social media or through donating to save someone’s sight:

“People can listen out for us on Galway Bay FM, keep an eye on our social media channels and share what would be their own #MissedMoments with us. If someone would like to give the gift of sight, they can visit our interactive display unit on the ground floor of Eyre Square Shopping Centre and simply tap their debit or credit card to donate €2. You can instantly watch how a small gift helps to save someone from a lifetime of Missed Moments.”

JC Decaux supplied the innovative donation technology.

For more information visit www.sightsavers.ie/missedmoments or call the Sightsavers Team on 01 6637666.

For further media information, please contact Sightsavers Ireland’s Communications Manager Alison Bough on 086 8552769 or 01 2700023.

About Sightsavers:

Sightsavers Ireland is a registered charity (CHY15437) that works in more than 30 developing countries to prevent blindness, restore sight and advocate for social inclusion and equal rights for people with disabilities. www.sightsavers.ie print