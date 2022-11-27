Win with Salmon’s Department Store Ballinasloe

Tune in to The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner all this week from 12 to be in with a chance of winning a €100 Salmons Department Store Ballinasloe voucher each day!

Salmons Department Store, Ballinalsoe have Christmas gift ideas for all the family as well as toys and lego they have Newspapers, magazines, books, stationery, cards, art & craft, schoolbooks, wool and haberdashery and gifts ideas from leading brands such as Galway Crystal, Belleek, Newbridge, AT Cross Pens as well as candles, jewellery, watches pictures and picture frames.

Salmons Department store are celebrating 60 years in business this year

With free parking at the rear of the store for customers

Salmons Ballinasloe

Salmons Ballinasloe

Salmons Ballinasloe

They provide the very best in over 5000 lines of products with an emphasis on VALUE, QUALITY, CHOICE and SERVICE with FREE shipping on all orders over €20.00 direct to your door or click and collect option at their Ballinasloe Store.

Offering everything you need for all your kids arts, crafts, office, back to school or new college term stationery in this one convenient location

If you want to order a book or magazine all you have to do is email or phone us, it only takes a day or two to order stock. They also accept and supply National Book tokens.

Salmons Department Store has a large selection of Music, Wines & Spirits, Pet Care, Wool and Knitting accessories, Haberdashery, Schoolbooks & supplies and much, much more!

Their new Toymaster Catalogue is out now and their Christmas club is open

Their new Lego department is open upstairs

Visit https://salmonsonlinestore.com/

Salmons Department Store,

Main Street,

Ballinasloe,

Galway,

Ireland

Tel: 090 96 42120

Email: [email protected]

Open 9.30am – 6pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 6pm on Saturdays.