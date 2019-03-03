Win with Renovate 360⁰ on Rise n’ Smile with Alan & Ollie



This week on Rise n’ Smile with Alan & Ollie we have some great giveaway all thanks to St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union and St. Jarlath’s Credit Union. It’s all to mark the launch of the upcoming Home Renovation Event by Renovate 360⁰.

Alan and Ollie have family passes to Eye Cinema, Galway, Afternoon Tea in The G Hotel, Connacht Rugby tickets, EZ Living voucher, and an Interior Designer Consultation. To win tune in from 6.30pm

2019 sees the return of last year’s hugely popular Home Renovation Event which takes place in the G Hotel on Sunday, March 10 from 2-4pm.

The event will showcase a wide range of home renovation experts who will provide hands-on advice on the day to anyone thinking about renovating their home. The highlight of the event will be a talk by architect and TV broadcaster Declan O’Donnell, as well as other speakers such as Interior Designer Niamh O’Donovan.

Admission is free but there are limited tickets available. Anyone thinking of attending can book through Eventbrite for an exciting afternoon of renovation information accompanied by cupcakes & tea!

Curated by St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union and St. Jarlath’s Credit Union, the event is a showcase of home renovation and industry experts to help you with all the challenges of renovation. These include interior designers, smart home experts, energy efficient home experts, architects & more.

Also on hand at the event will be representatives from both Credit Unions to provide advice on the home renovation loan Renovate360⁰. Details of the loan are also available on renovate360.ie where credit union members can borrow up to €50,000 for home renovations. For further information, please contact:Lisa Stewart of St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union on 091 537200 or Shona O’Dwyer of St. Jarlath’s Credit Union on 093 24645