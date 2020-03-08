Win with Remus Uomo, Eyre Square Centre on Rise ‘n’ Smile

To celebrate 10 years in business Remus Uomo Eyre Square Shopping Centre has give us some vouchers to giveaway. So gents if you fancy a new shirt, or even a new suit, tune in to Ollie Turner on Rise & Smile each morning this week from 6.30am.

Remus Uomo in Eyre Square Shopping Centre, celebrates 10 years of business this month. Set up in 2010 by Anthony Ryan, Remus Uomo have enjoyed 10 years successful trading and continue to be the number one menswear store in the West of Ireland.

Speaking about the store Mr. Anthony Ryan, Managing Director of Anthony Ryan Ltd commented ‘I’m very proud of the level of service and product which the store has offered customers over the past ten years and would like to thank the staff at Remus Uomo for their commitment and dedication in providing this service’.

Targeted at males from their early 20’s to 40’s, Remus Uomo is the biggest selling independent menswear brand in Ireland and is distributed in the UK and Ireland by Douglas & Graham. Remus Uomo are best known for providing formal tailoring and off-duty casualwear to men who take a serious attitude towards fashion. It is renowned for its outstanding quality fabrics and offers affordable wardrobe must haves for today’s man.

As part of their Birthday Celebrations Remus Uomo are offering a 20% OFF All stock from Thursday to Monday.Anthony Ryan and the management and staff Remus Uomo would like to thank all customers for their loyalty and support over the past ten years.