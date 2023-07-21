Win with Race Week in Oranmore: How would you like to win an overnight stay or a fab beauty treatment in the beautiful village of Oranmore. Well! – this week that’s what’s up for grabs on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner. It’s all thanks to the good people of Oranmore who have been working hard to make the village the absolutely perfect place to enjoy Galway Race Week. Tune in each day from 12pm for more details.

Thanks to its easy access transport routes to Galway City, Oranmore village is in the perfect location to enjoy the Galway Summer Racing festival 2023. With return busses to and from the racecourse from the heart of the village and complimentary drinks on return, live entertainment every night, free parking, 9 bars with late opening until 2am for 7 nights, 20 restaurants, 4 hotels, 2 bookmakers, countless B&Bs, make Oranmore your destination this Galway Race week!

MALDRON HOTEL ORANMORE

This 4-star hotel is ideally located just 10 minutes from the bustle of Galway city. Family friendly, as well as perfect for corporate meetings, if you fancy enjoying a getaway in the west, Maldron Hotel Oranmore is the place for you. With 113 rooms, excellent conference facilities, a full leisure centre with swimming pool and an onsite restaurant and bar, Maldron Hotel is perfect for a Galway break. Throughout Race Week you can enjoy free parking plus their special Race Week Light Bites and Drink menus – the perfect meeting spot pre and post races!

Prize overnight stay for two with breakfast and dinner

ORANMORE LODGE HOTEL

Whether you are in the area, for a romantic break with your partner or looking to enjoy a quiet getaway, Oranmore Lodge Hotel has a luxurious and elegant feel that you’ll soon fall in love with. The intimate setting of their Hunt Room Restaurant, means fast and attentive service, or you can enjoy a more relaxed meal in the bar which regularly has live entertainment. The hotel’s leisure centre facilities include a pool, Jacuzzi, Sauna & Steam Room, as well as a gym, ideal for those who like to stay active while away from home

Prize: overnight stay for two with breakfast and dinner

ARMORICA

Every Thursday night (or Sunday brunch if you’re visiting at the weekend), the cosy French restaurant Armorica comes alive with Live jazz. Spending your evening dining on delicious French inspired foods, Artisan Cocktails and rich wines while enjoying toe tappingly good beats is really the perfect way to wrap up a busy day in Oranmore.

Prize: Overnight stay for two with breakfast and dinner

COACH HOUSE HOTEL

With sixteen modern ensuite bedrooms each with its own Irish name, this boutique hotel in the centre of Oranmore is perfect for those looking to get out and immerse themselves in the local area. Boasting the award-winning Italian restaurant, Basilico, and a newly refurbished hotel bar, you don’t have to step out the door to enjoy delicious food and drinks. To top it all off, kids under 12 stay for free and get free breakfast, so it’s perfect for young families.

Prize: Overnight stay for two with breakfast and dinner

VANITY BEAUTY ROOMS

A Skincare and Beauty focused salon offering a wide range of treatments such as Results Driven Facials, Deluxe Pedicures, Spray Tans, Gelish and BIAB nails, Lash Lifts or Brow treatments, Vanity Beauty Rooms offers them all. The Experienced Therapists strive to provide a high-quality service to ensure customers receive satisfactory results with every treatment had. You will find a warm, welcoming, and professional atmosphere awaiting you.

Prize: Geneo 4 in 1 super facial and glam it up package