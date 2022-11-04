Win with Power Gym at The Dean Hotel: This week On The Move with Barbara Nic Dhonnacha is powering up your week with a pumped up giveaway all thanks to the team at Power Gym and Health Club, newly opened at The Dean Hotel, Galway.

The newly launched Power Gym and Studios at The Dean Hotel Galway’s newest Boutique Hotel is now offering memberships along with drop in class packages. For details on memberships and Drop in Class check out the Dean.ie

Power Gym and Health Club offers members a thermal suite, outdoor heated pool, luxury changing facilities as well as world class fitness classes.















Here’s what’s included in 6 month Membership Enjoy

unlimited experiential POWER fitness classes with three concepts to choose from POWER Run, POWER Box, MetCon.

Have free rein of the state-of-the-art gym floor with equipment from Technogym, Eleiko, Hyperice and more.

Unwind in the luxurious thermal suite which hosts a handcrafted cedar wood sauna, moaic tiled steam room and outdoor hydrotherapy pool.

Enjoy a host of added member benefits including guest passes for family & friends and discounts across Sophie’s Rooftop Restaurant, Elephant & Castle and Peg’s Bar in The Dean Galway.

Wondering what sets POWER Gym apart?

The concepts at Power Gym are designed to be fully immersive with lighting and sound systems superior to what you will find in the best nightclubs. The carefully programmed 45-minute classes led by Ireland’s best trainers are guaranteed to get endorphins flowing.

At POWER recovery is a priority. Members can use innovative recovery devices from Hyperice including the fan favourite – the massage gun. Complete your recovery ritual by refuelling with a choice of 5 protein-packed POWER shakes available from Dime Coffee in The Dean Galway.

Every detail of your experience at POWER has been considered. Step into the changing rooms to find fresh fluffy towels, premium toiletries, charging points in the lockers along with Dyson hairdryers and GHD straighteners.