Win with PÁLÁS CINEMA on THE A LIST

SUMMER OF FUN CONTINUES AT PÁLÁS CINEMA

Running til September 1st

The heatwave may have passed but don’t worry Summer of Fun continues at Páláswith some cracking classics on the big screen.

Tune in today to The A List with Alan Murphy for your chance to win tickets to a film of your choice from the current offer at Pálás

On curating this season, Pálás programmer Charlene Lydon said “We’ve missed you and your friends coming through our doors this past year. So this summer we’re bringing you all your favourite joyful romps on the big screen. No scares, no tears, no epidemiologists, just fun to keep you smiling until Autumn.”

Get the gang together for a feast of popcorn, cocktails and fun at Pálás.

The final few weeks of Summer of Fun features:



Dazed & Confused

The Blues Brothers

Wayne’s World

School Of Rock

Shrek

Bridesmaids

Booksmart

The Philadelphia Story

Summer of Fun tickets on sale NOW on www.palas.ie

About Element Cinema: Element Cinemas run the Light House in Dublin and Pálás in Galway bringing audiences an eclectic mix of the best new Irish and international films along with classics, foreign language, animated films, shorts, documentaries, special events & festivals.

Element Cinemas also operates an online video on demand platform, Volta.ie and the mobile cinema; Road House.