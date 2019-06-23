Win with Oxygeneration on Merchants Road

To celebrate their first birthday OxyGeneration on Merchant’s Road are giving away an 80 minute complimentary session for two each day on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan. To win this and help celebrate OxyGeneration’s first birthday, tune in each day from 12.

Around the world, doctors are informing patients about the use of hyperbaric oxygen for conditions such as Crohn’s disease, Ulcerative colitis and radiation damage causing incontinence, bleeding and pain. OxyGeneration is a private, purpose built 14 seat Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy clinic.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is the breathing of almost 100% oxygen in a pressurised room. It is considered a medicine. Hyperbaric Oxygen has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial actions and is known to promote healing.

It can be used as an adjunctive treatment in certain infectious processes and also improves blood and oxygen supply. In addition Hyperbaric Oxygen has been advocated as a treatment to help improve general health, wellbeing and to speed up or improve recoveries from injuries or surgery.

