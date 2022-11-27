Win with OMG at Zhivago

Tune in to On The Move with Barbara Nic Dhonnacha all this week from 3pm until 7 where you could win an OMG Goodie bag plus a €50 OMG voucher.

Zhivago Gifts have been operating in Galway since 1983 growing from a music store across many outlets in Galway to a one stop shop covering every possible entertainment need and carrying an unmatched range of Gifts and Souvenirs for the local and international market.

Zhivago Gifts offer a huge range of incredible gift ideas for that special someone in your life or if you want to treat yourself. From Vinyl to Mugs, Sports Merchandise to Pop Culture T Shirts, Irish Souvenirs to Personalised Presents, we have you covered.

Zhivago Gifts ae located on Shop Street right in the heart of Galway and with their excellent range of products are inundated with visitors from across Ireland and, indeed, around the world.

Let Joe Carroll and his experienced staff from OMG @Zhivago shop street look after your Christmas Gift needs to suit all your family, friends and office Colleagues this festive season. OMG @ Zhivago Shop street is Open 7 days a week.

OMG at Zhivago

OMG @ Zhivago , has a Massive Selection of Cd’s, DVD’s And Vinyl.

Thousands of Gifts to suit all you family, Friends and your office collagues.

So a visit to OMG Zhivago shop street is a must.

OMG @ Zhivago

5 Shop St

Galway

H91 FT5D

Phone: (091) 509 960

Opening Hours:

Monday – Wednesday: 9:30am – 6pm

Thursday: 9:30am – 7pm

Friday: 9:30am – 8pm

Saturday: 9:30am – 7pm

Sunday: 10:30am – 6:30pm