Win with Nuasan on Galway Talks

About Nuasan – Where did it all begin?

Nuasan founder and CEO, Dara Scott hasn’t always been a businessman. His career in science saw him travel the world for over 20 years. He worked with , WHOI, an American non-profit marine research and education outfit and spent a decade working with its underwater research robot, piloting it through the Pacific Islands. But it wasn’t all hard work, there were lots off activities and experiences too. From cycling solo though Cambodia, Vietnam and China and finding harmony doing yoga in Fiji to hiking with a group to Everest Base Camp in Nepal, there aren’t many places Dara’s active lifestyle hasn’t taken him. As glamorous as it sounds, spending a lot of time cycling, being active, in often hot and clammy climates with sometimes rainy or wet conditions, can take its toll on the skin and body.

That lightbulb moment

“I love every minute of my active life, but there were times when I just felt achy and grubby! Then I had a lightbulb moment. It was on a flight back from hiking in the Sierra Nevada mountains when we got stuck on the hot runway for over two hours. My muscles ached from hiking, I was hot and sweaty in the overheated plane and my skin was sore and chaffed not to mention my feet were suffering from all the hiking. I was thinking surely there are natural body care products that can take care of all this” Nuasan founder and CEO, Dara Scott

R&D

“I’d been all around the world and searched everywhere for natural products that were specific to my needs, that of an active person. Products that could stop aching muscles after exercise, care for my feet by treating hard skin and prevent foot nasties or keep me fresh on the go whilst controlling body odour but that weren’t full of chemicals and would keep me feeling fresh all day. They just weren’t out there.”

On his return to Ireland, Dara knew it was time to create something himself, something that harnessed the power of science along with natural active ingredients. After four years of R&D, Dara developed an entire range of active skincare products that specifically supported active lifestyles.

Nuasan was born

And so, in January 2020, Nuasan Active Skincare was launched. Since then, the brand has grown from strength to strength being sold across Europe and can even be spotted in retail stores across Ireland. The brand has stayed true to Dara’s original vision of natural ingredients that really work but also ensuring ethical and sustainable practices are a primary focus. Because of this, 10% of all profits are donated to sustainable charities and environmental groups.