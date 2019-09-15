Win with New Harmony on The Live Wire

This week on The Live Wire Ronan Lardner is bringing some harmony to your life. Join Ronan each day for a chance to win a New Harmony €100 voucher to spend at their relocated store on Bishops St, Tuam. Tune in each from 12 noon for your chance to win.

New Harmony Health Food Store is an independently owned health food shop based in Tuam, County Galway. They sell a range of products, from organic and diet specific foods to traditional supplements and herbal remedies. They also sell a wide range of fitness supplements to assist your exercise and training, as well as weight management products, mother & child items, and skin friendly beauty products. You can contact New Harmony directly at 093 52242, regarding the purchase or shipment of their products.

Their goal is to provide customers with everything they need and deserve to live a happy and healthy life – in the most natural way possible.

New Harmony Health Food Store stock most leading brands, including New Vistas, Nature’s Plus and the locally produced Revive Active product range. For more details visit their website HERE