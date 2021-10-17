Win with NBCRI BMW Car Draw on Galway Talks

Fancy a New BMW? It’s your final chance to win draw tickets for the National Breast Cancer Research Institute fundraising BMW Car draw. This week Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks is giving you the chance to pick up an extra draw ticket and you know what they say – if you’re not in, you can’t win! So for your chance to win a beautiful BMW X1, while supporting NBCRI visit: www.winabmw.ie and for a chance to win an extra draw ticket tune in to Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan each morning this week.

Tickets are just €20 and you’ll also be supporting the National Breast Cancer Research Institute, a national charity based in University Hospital Galway. Research has improved the diagnosis, treatment options and outcomes for those who develop the disease and your help in funding this research will help to improve future outcomes for breast cancer patients. Thank you in advance for purchasing a ticket. Let’s hope you get to drive away with a BMW soon. GOOD LUCK!

To learn more about the charity visit: www.breastcancerresearch.ie

On Sunday, 24th October 2021 one lucky person will be driving away in our brand new BMW X1! The draw will take place at the Galway Races and will be streamed live on the National Breast Cancer Research Institute Facebook page. The winner will then be announced on all National Breast Cancer Research Institute social media channels.

All monies raised from the raffle will go directly to the National Breast Cancer Research Institute a National Charity who help to fund the breast cancer research team at the Lambe Institute, NUI Galway headed by Professor Michael Kerin.

So for your chance to win, while supporting breast cancer research visit: www.winabmw.ie