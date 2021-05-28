Win with Musgraves MarketPlace on The A List

print

Irish Hospitality Needs More Than Just Luck.

IT NEEDS YOU!

On The A List Alan Murphy is asking you to get out and wine and dine a friend. Alan will giveaway a €100 voucher for one of our local Musgrave MarketPlace hospitality customers. We have €100 to spend at Basilico, Oranmore, Tom Sheridan’s Restaurant, The Olive Tree at Wildlands, Moycullen, The Front Door and on Friday €250 to spend at Park House Hotel. Tune in each day to win! #SupportIrishHospitality







Musgrave MarketPlace is taking a leadership position in encouraging end consumers to support the reopening and rebuilding of Irish hospitality.

Musgrave MarketPlace, along with their 680 Irish suppliers, is proud to support the reopening of the hospitality industry.

As an Irish family business, with a 145 year heritage, Musgraves believes in supporting other family businesses and jobs in our local economy.

They want to encourage everyone to support local Irish businesses by dining and drinking out responsibly.

Your local hospitality industry needs more than luck, it needs you!

