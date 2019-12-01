Win with Murty Rabbitts on Galway Talks

Murty Rabbitts presents ‘Over The Line Rugby Special’. Tune into Keith Finnegan on Galway talks this week to be in with the chance of winning a pair of tickets each day for a very special live streaming event hosted by Over The Line & Murty Rabbitts.

Join the ‘Over The Line’ team Rob Murphy, William Davies & John Mulligan will be joined by some of the Connacht Rugby team to review the season so far and to preview the busy Christmas schedule of European & interprovincial pro 14 action.



Tickets are €10 & on sale at Murty Rabbitts with all proceeds going to Galway Hospice.